Mallorca wins at Getafe and moves up to 5th in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Mallorca has won at Getafe 1-0 and moved up to fifth in La Liga. Cyle Larin’s 53rd-minute penalty settled the game at Estadio Coliseum on Saturday. Mallorca is within eight points of leader Barcelona. The Canada international scored for the third time in his last two games after being brought down in the area by Juan Berrocal. From the spot, Larin fired low and left to beat Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

