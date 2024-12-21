Mallorca up to 5th in Spain after 1-0 win against Getafe

Mallorca moved up to fifth in the Spanish league after a 1-0 win at Getafe. Cyle Larin’s 53rd minute penalty settled the game at Estadio Coliseum to move Mallorca to within eight points of leader Barcelona which was playing second-place Atletico Madrid later Saturday. The Canada international scored for the third time in his last two games after being brought down in the area by Juan Berrocal. From the spot, Larin fired low and left to beat Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

