Malique Ewin’s double-double and Taylor Bol Bowen’s hot shooting lead Florida State past Miami 80-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Malique Ewin had 20 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season, Taylor Bol Bowen scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers on a perfect shooting night, and Florida State beat Miami 80-65. Florida State (11-4, 2-2 ACC) beat the Hurricanes for the 14th time in the last 15 meetings, a streak that began with a 103-94 win on Jan. 27, 2018. Leonard Hamilton won his 193rd regular-season game in the ACC, moving past former Maryland coach Gary Williams for fourth on the conference list. Miami (4-11, 0-4) has lost 14 straight ACC games since an 82-74 victory over Virginia Tech on Feb. 3, 2024. The Hurricanes have not won a home game against Florida State series since Jan. 7, 2018.

