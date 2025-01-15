Malik Dia scores 23 points to lead No. 21 Mississippi over No. 4 Alabama 74-64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Malik Dia’s 23 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks led No. 21 Mississippi to a 74-64 win over No. 4 Alabama on Tuesday. Sean Pedulla scored 12 points and had three steals and Matthew Murrell scored 11. Jaylen Murray and Jaemyn Brakefield both scored 13 points off the bench for Ole Miss. Aden Holloway led Alabama with 15 points, and Mark Sears added 11.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.