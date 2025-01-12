Malik Dia scores 19 points, No. 23 Mississippi beats LSU 77-65 for 3-0 start in SEC

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Malik Dia scored 19 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 16 and No. 23 Mississippi beat LSU 77-65 on Saturday night. The Rebels (14-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have won their first three league games for the first time in six years. Dia, a 6-foot-9 transfer center from Belmont, made 2 of 4 3-pointers and had seven rebounds and two blocks. He was coming off a 21-point, eight-rebound performance in the Rebels’ 73-66 victory at Arkansas on Wednesday night. Cam Carter led LSU (11-5, 0-3) with 16 points. Daimon Collins added 14, and Jordan Sears had 10.

