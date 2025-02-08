Malik Beasley scores career-high 36 points in the Pistons’ 125-112 victory over the 76ers

DETROIT (AP) — Malik Beasley scored a career-high 36 points and Detroit Pistons built a 34-point lead and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-112 on Friday night. Tobias Harris added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who led 78-49 at halftime. Ausar Thompson had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Jalen Duren finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 27 points and seven assists. Joel Embiid, playing for just the second time since Jan. 4, scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half. Beasley’s previous career high was 35 against Houston on Feb. 1, 2019.

