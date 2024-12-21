Makar, Avalanche continue special teams success in 4-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cale Makar had a power-play goal and an assist, Parker Kelly scored short-handed and the Colorado Avalanche capitalized on special teams to get a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Nathan MacKinnon had an empty-net goal and two assists, Valeri Nichushkin also scored and the Avalanche picked up where they left off after scoring twice on the power play in a 4-2 win at San Jose on Thursday night. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

Kelly tied it at 1 on a 2-on-1 short-handed rush in the second, and Nichushkin put Colorado ahead midway through the period. Makar made it 3-1 with a wrist shot early in the third, picking up his fifth power-play goal and 18th point with a man advantage.

Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim. John Gibson made 19 saves, including a penalty shot by Samuel Girard with 5:24 left in the third, but lost for the fifth time in six starts.

Takeaways

Avalanche: The decision to overhaul their goaltending has paid off so far, with Colorado winning six of nine games with Wedgewood or Mackenzie Blackwood starting in net.

Ducks: Jacob Trouba got his first point as a Duck since getting traded from the New York Rangers on Dec. 6 when Carlsson redirected the veteran defenseman’s shot early in the second.

Key moment

Makar’s shot is too good to be left with time and space on the power play, and he punished the Ducks’ over pursuit on the penalty kill 3:30 into the third.

Key stat

MacKinnon became the first player in the NHL to pass the 40-assist mark this season, picking up the secondary helper on Nichushkin’s goal and the primary on Makar’s.

Up next

The Avalanche host Seattle and the Ducks visit Utah on Sunday.

