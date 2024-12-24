Major League Baseball and its umpires reach 5-year collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its umpires have reached a tentative agreement on a five-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal, announced by the Major League Umpires Association, replaced the contract that expired Dec. 1. It is subject to ratification by both sides, which will take place next month. MLB has been awaiting an agreement before announcing details of its planned spring training test of the automatic ball-strike system, commonly referred to as robot umpires.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.