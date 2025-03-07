Mainz up to third in Bundesliga after win at Borussia Mönchengladbach

MONCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Mainz continued its push for a place in next year’s Champions League with an accomplished 3-1 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach that lifted it into third place in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Paul Nebel got the opener before halftime with a deflected shot that stranded Mönchengladbach goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

Dominik Kohr doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half when he pounced on a rebound in the box and fired home.

Stefan Lainer got the home side back into the game with less than 20 minutes left but Nadiem Amiri restored Mainz’s two-goal cushion just four minutes later.

The result extended Mainz’s unbeaten league run against Mönchengladbach to nine league games and kept it on course for its best ever Bundesliga finish, above its fifth place in 2012.

Mönchengladbach was in eighth place.

