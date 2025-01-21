Mainz signs US midfielder Lennard Maloney from Bundesliga rival Heidenheim

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — German-born U.S. midfielder Lennard Maloney has joined Mainz from Bundesliga rival Heidenheim where he was dropped last month after expressing his wish to leave. The 25-year-old Maloney who had informed Heidenheim he was going to join Mainz when his contract expired at the end of the season got his wish Tuesday when the clubs agreed on a deal. Maloney signed a contract to 2028. After 18 rounds of the league, Heidenheim is in the relegation playoff spot while sixth-place Mainz is on course for European qualification.

