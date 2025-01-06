Mahomes, Kelce watch backups get blown out 38-0 by Broncos, now Chiefs aim for Super Bowl three-peat

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geneva Heffernan]

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes spent a chilly afternoon strolling the sideline in a jacket and sweatpants, with a handwarmer pouch secured around his waist. The Kansas City quarterback was just trying to keep warm on a rare game day off. Next up, the real thing for Mahomes and the Chiefs as they go for a Super Bowl three-peat. This one, a 38-0 loss to the playoff-bound Denver Broncos, has already been flushed from memory. It was a meaningless regular-season finale for a Chiefs squad that had already secured a first-round bye courtesy of being the AFC’s top seed.

