Mahomes, Kelce watch backups get blown out 38-0 by Broncos, now Chiefs aim for Super Bowl three-peat

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes spent a chilly afternoon strolling the sideline in a jacket and sweatpants, with a handwarmer pouch secured around his waist. The Kansas City quarterback was just trying to keep warm on a rare game day off. Next up, the real thing for Mahomes and the Chiefs as they go for a Super Bowl three-peat. This one, a 38-0 loss to the playoff-bound Denver Broncos, has already been flushed from memory. It was a meaningless regular-season finale for a Chiefs squad that had already secured a first-round bye courtesy of being the AFC’s top seed.

