Magnussen puts F1 in rearview mirror for good and begins his 2nd career in sports car racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Magnussen spent 10 years racing in Formula 1 and knew every single race he never had a chance to win. When Haas decided to make a full roster change for 2025, Magnussen was out of the series. This time he has no desire to return. The Danish driver will instead move to sports cars racing, with the second phase of his career set to begin with next weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. His 2025 schedule has him slated to run the three endurance races in IMSA with BMW and the entire World Endurance Championship schedule as a factory driver for BMW.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.