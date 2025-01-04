Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game against Raptors in wheelchair because of back spasms

TORONTO (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was taken off the court in a wheelchair because of back spasms in the first half Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Suggs stumbled playing defense without any contact and fell over clutching at his lower back. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped to his feet and into the wheelchair. Suggs covered his face with a towel as he was wheeled off the court. Orlando was already without forward Paolo Banchero and forward Franz Wagner, with both recovering from torn right oblique injuries. They were among six Magic players not available Friday.

