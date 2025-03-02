Magic say Jalen Suggs will undergo knee surgery with no timetable for return yet

By The Associated Press
FILE - Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up the court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Jan. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. The team announced the surgery on Sunday. The Magic said that a timetable for Suggs’ return to play won’t be known until the team sees how he responds to post-operative treatment and rehabilitation. Suggs was diagnosed last week with a trochlea injury in the knee, a problem that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps.

