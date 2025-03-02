Magic say Jalen Suggs will undergo knee surgery with no timetable for return yet

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. The team announced the surgery on Sunday. The Magic said that a timetable for Suggs’ return to play won’t be known until the team sees how he responds to post-operative treatment and rehabilitation. Suggs was diagnosed last week with a trochlea injury in the knee, a problem that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.