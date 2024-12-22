Magic fear Mo Wagner’s knee injury might be serious

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Add Moritz Wagner to Orlando’s rapidly expanding injury list. The Magic’s backup center went down with a potentially serious left knee injury with 2:33 left in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Miami Heat. The Magic came back to win 121–114, but the elation of their comeback was tempered by the prospect of the long absence of a player they considered to be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Coach Jamahl Mosely opened his postgame comments with an emotional announcement that he could not answer questions about the 6-foot-11 Wagner. The team said Wagner will undergo further evaluation on Sunday.

