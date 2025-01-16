Madsen and Dawes combine for 33 points to lead Utah over TCU 73-65

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored 17 points, Keanu Dawes added 16 and Utah never trailed in a 73-65 victory over TCU. Lawson Lovering added 11 points and Mike Sharavjamts 10 for Utah (10-6, 2-3 Big 12). Vasean Allette scored 19 points to lead TCU (9-7, 2-3). The Utes had their largest lead, 45-31, with 14:16 remaining. TCU pulled within six points several times in the second half but didn’t get closer. It was the first conference matchup since 2011 between the former Western Athletic Conference and Mountain West Conference foes.

