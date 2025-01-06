Madrid rests stars and still whips lowly Deportiva Minera 5-0 in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has rested many of its top stars and has been still too strong for fourth tier Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey. Real won 5-0 with captain Luka Modrić and Arda Güler adding second-half goals after Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Güler put Los Blancos 3-0 up by the break. Carlo Ancelotti gave a debut to 17-year-old central defender Diego Aguado but Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Ferland Mendy and Kylian Mbappe all started on the bench.

