Madison Conner scores 22 points in second half, No. 10 TCU beats Arizona State 82-66
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Madison Conner scored all of her 22 points in the second half, Sedona Prince added 17 and No. 10 TCU overcame a rare off night from 3-point distance to beat Arizona State 82-66 on Wednesday night.
The Horned Frogs (25-3, 13-2 Big 12) returned to the top 10 this week behind the nation’s most prolific 3-point-shooting team. TCU labored from the arc against Arizona State (8-19, 2-13), shooting 7 of 22 to allow the Sun Devils to hang around well into the fourth quarter.
Conner helped the Horned Frogs put the game away, hitting three 3s in the fourth quarter. She went 4 of 10 from 3 to reach 101 for the season, breaking the school record she set a year ago.
TCU shot 56% overall and has won four straight to tie the school record for wins in a season, set twice previously.
Tyi Skinner had 25 points to lead Arizona State, which has lost 12 straight.
TCU: The Horned Frogs lead the nation in 3-pointers made with 275, but showed they don’t have to shoot well from the arc to win.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils managed to keep TCU in check from the arc to keep it close into the fourth quarter before fading down the stretch.
Arizona State pulled with 71-62 midway through the fourth quarter, but Conner hit three 3s in a little over two minutes to stretch TCU’s lead back out.
TCU outscored Arizona State 38-18 in the fourth quarter to make up for its struggles from 3.
TCU hosts No. 17 West Virginia on Sunday and Arizona State plays at BYU on Saturday.
