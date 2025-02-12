Madison Conner makes 4 3-pointers, No. 11 TCU women roll in 2nd half to beat BYU 79-47

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Madison Conner scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, and Sedona Prince had 13 points and five blocks to lead No. 11 TCU to a 79-47 victory over BYU on Tuesday night.

TCU (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) has won four of its last five games and is 17-0 at home.

Hailey Van Lith scored nine of her 11 points in the second half as TCU outscored BYU 41-17. Agnes Emma-Nnopu chipped in with 10 points. Conner made at least four 3-pointers in a home game for the 20th time in her career.

TCU was 10 of 27 (37%) from long range and scored 25 points from 16 BYU turnovers. The Horned Frogs have made at least nine 3-pointers in 17 games.

Emma Calvert scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for BYU (12-12, 3-10), which shot just 32.7%. Delaney Gibb added 14 points.

TCU ended the second quarter on an 11-4 run for a 38-30 advantage. Consecutive 3-pointers from Van Lith, Una Jovanovic and Conner late in the third quarter stretched the Horned Frogs’ lead to 16 points, 59-43. TCU outscored BYU 18-4 in the fourth.

Golden State Warrior Jimmy Butler was in attendance.

BYU hosts No. 20 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

TCU plays at Arizona on Sunday.

