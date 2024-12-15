Madison Booker scores 25 points, leads No. 6 Texas past Richmond 65-54

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Madison Booker had 25 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 Texas forced 24 turnovers and defeated Richmond 65-54, extending its winning streak to three games. Booker matched her season high in points, shooting 10 for 17 overall and 4 for 4 from the line. Taylor Jones added 10 points for the Longhorns (10-1). Rachel Ullstrom scored 20 points, Budnik 12 and Maggie Doogan 10 for the Spiders (9-2), who have lost two of their last three games after a season-opening eight-game winning streak.

