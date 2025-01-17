Madison Booker leads No. 7 Texas past Auburn, 74-57

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 22 points and No. 7 Texas bounced back from a loss at second-ranked South Carolina, beating Auburn 74-57. Booker was held to seven points in Sunday’s loss to the Gamecocks. She missed just one shot in the first half for the Longhorns on Thursday night. Rori Harmon added 20 points and Taylor Jones scored 15 for Texas, which shot 50% from 3-point range and 87% from the free-throw line. Deyona Gaston and Mar’shaun Bostic led Auburn with 18 points each.

