Maddy Westbeld makes return to No. 3 Notre Dame 4 months after having foot surgery

Maddy Westbeld returned to No. 3 Notre Dame’s lineup after missing first part of the season with a foot injury. She sat out the Irish’s first 13 games recovering from a left foot injury. She had surgery in the end of August when she got back to school. Her return makes Notre Dame deeper. Westbeld is in her fifth year at the school after taking advantage of the COVID year that her class was offered when she was a freshman.

