Maddy Siegrist of WNBA’s Dallas Wings wins Athletes Unlimited individual title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist won the Athletes Unlimited championship Sunday night, outscoring Odyssey Sims in the four-week event in Nashville. Siegrist finished fourth in her debut with Athletes Unlimited last year in Dallas. The forward coming off her second WNBA season with the Dallas Wings finished off her win with a league-record 7,052 points at Municipal Auditorium. The league featured 41 players rotating through four teams while playing 24 games of 5-on-5 hoops. Players earn points for both wins and individual performances. Guard Crystal Bradford was third and forward Maya Caldwell fourth.

