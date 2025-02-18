Mack Brown back in Texas and at peace after the Hall of Fame coach’s North Carolina departure

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mack Brown is back living in Texas during the winter and through the spring and plans to spend the summer at the family’s home in the North Carolina mountains. The 73-year-old Hall of Fame coach is certainly at peace nearly three months after his final game for the Tar Heels. Brown says that’s what he did before his second tenure as UNC coach. Brown says he may do TV again, and probably some podcasts. While he was frustrated with how his departure was handled, he says he was ready to be done coaching and hopes the Tar Heels succeed with new coach Bill Belichick.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.