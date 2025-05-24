Machado’s late homer lifts Padres over Braves 2-1, ending 6-game skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking homer off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres overcame Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home run in his season debut to beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Friday night and end their six-game losing streak.

Machado led off the ninth by lining his fourth homer off Iglesias (3-4) to left field.

Acuña wasted no time before thrilling the sellout crowd in his much-anticipated return to the Braves’ lineup. He crushed the first pitch he saw 467 feet for a home run, turning on a fastball from Nick Pivetta for the shot into the seats in left-center in the first inning. He added a single in his next at-bat.

Acuña also enjoyed a defensive highlight, throwing out Elias Díaz at second base in the eighth following Díaz’s single.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, was activated from the injured list almost one year after he tore his left ACL.

Braves starter Chris Sale allowed a second-inning homer to Gavin Sheets.

Jason Adam (5-0) recorded the final out in the eighth. Robert Suarez overcame Alex Verdugo’s leadoff single in the ninth for his 16th save.

RED SOX 19, ORIOLES 5

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers had a career-high eight RBIs, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a grand slam in a 13-run eighth to lead Boston over Baltimore.

Boston trailed 2-1 entering the sixth, when Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez (2-1), Jarren Duran had an RBI single against Gregory Soto and Devers followed with his fifth homer in 10 career at-bats against Soto.

Devers had four hits and leads the major leagues with 47 RBIs. He hit his seventh career slam and his second in a six-day span, his 12th homer this season. The drive came off rookie infielder Emmanuel Rivera, who gave up eight runs and got three outs, leaving him with a 72.00 ERA. Devers hit an RBI single earlier in the inning against Cionel Pérez.

Rob Redsnyder had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the eighth off Pérez. Duran had three RBIs.

Garrett Whitlock (3-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

The game was scheduled to be part of a day-night doubleheader, but the second game was rained out.

GIANTS 4, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Landen Roupp pitched into the seventh inning, Jung Hoo Lee had two hits and scored two runs, and San Francisco beat Washington, ending its five-game winning streak.

Roupp (3-3) allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two before leaving after allowing a double and a walk to start the seventh.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (2-5) also pitched in the seventh. After walking Lee to open the inning, Gore grimaced following a 1-0 pitch to Matt Chapman. Manager Dave Martinez and the trainer came out and, after a brief discussion, Gore left the game.

Gore said his left leg tightened up after he was hit by a comebacker earlier in the game.

Jackson Rutledge came on and walked Chapman to put runners on first and second with no outs. Wilmer Flores hit into a double play, but Willy Adames singled to score Lee from third and give the Giants a 1-0 lead. Rutledge then walked three straight hitters to force in San Francisco’s second run.

GUARDIANS 3, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Slade Cecconi gave up a run and five hits over six innings, José Ramírez tripled and scored in a two-run first inning and Cleveland beat Detroit.

Steven Kwan had three hits and an RBI for Cleveland.

Cecconi (1-1) struck out six and allowed two walks in his second start of the season. Hunter Gaddis followed with two scoreless innings and Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

Jackson Jobe (4-1) gave up two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings to take his first career loss. The Tigers won his first eight starts — the longest streak to start a career in franchise history.

Kwan led off the game with a double and Ramírez hit a triple over the head of Javier Báez in center field for a 1-0 lead before Carlos Santana added a two-out RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

The Guardians held the Tigers scoreless for the first 14 1/3 innings of the series, but Spencer Torkelson broke the streak with his 13th homer in the sixth inning.

Bo Naylor led off the ninth with a triple and Kwan made it 3-1 with an RBI single.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Curtis Mead homered, Drew Rasmussen pitched six scoreless innings in a four-hitter and Tampa beat Toronto for only its third three-game winning streak this season.

Lowe put the Rays ahead in the third against Eric Lauer (1-1) with his team-leading ninth home run, a two-run drive. Mead homered in the fourth.

Rasmussen (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks. Mason Montgomery, Manuel Rodríguez, Edwin Uceta and Pete Fairbanks combined for hitless relief, with Fairbanks working around a walk for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Rays pitchers walked a season-high eight. The Rays won three straight games from March 30 to April 1 and five in a row from April 23-27.

Lauer had allowed one home run in 12 innings previously this season. He gave up three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

CUBS 13, REDS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong had two home runs — including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning — and drove in six runs as the Chicago Cubs rallied for a victory over Cincinnati.

It is the second six RBI game for Crow-Armstrong in eight days. According to Sportradar, he is the first Cubs player to have two six RBI games in a calendar month dating to at least 1920. The last player to do it in the majors before Crow-Armstrong was Derek Dietrich, who accomplished the feat in May 2019 for the Reds.

Crow-Armstrong drove in six runs from the leadoff spot in the Cubs’ 13-3 victory over the crosstown rival White Sox on May 16. He batted cleanup on Friday night.

Seiya Suzuki had a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot in the ninth for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won three straight and six of seven.

The Cubs trailed 6-2 before putting up six runs in the seventh. Kyle Tucker lined a base hit to right with the bases loaded to drive in two. After Suzuki’s single loaded the bases, Crow-Armstrong — who got the Cubs on the board with a two-run shot in the fourth — drove an elevated slider by Tony Santillan (0-1) off the right-field foul pole for his 14th homer of the season and first career grand slam.

Chris Flexen (2-0), the third of six Cubs pitchers, got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

WHITE SOX 4, RANGERS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Sean Burke tossed three-hit ball over six innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday night.

Burke (3-5) outpitched Tyler Mahle (5-2) and the White Sox opened the weekend series on a winning note after losing six of seven. The Rangers dropped their season-high fifth in a row.

Luis Robert Jr. capped a three-run third with an RBI single. He also took third when right fielder Adolis García dropped his fly ball leading off the sixth and scored on Joshua Palacios’ single against Caleb Boushley, making it 4-1.

In a game between teams that came in with the two lowest batting averages and scoring totals in the American League, that was more than enough.

Burke allowed one run. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked three.

Cam Booser and Jordan Leasure each worked an inning. Steven Wilson pitched the ninth for his first save and the White Sox stopped an 11-game losing streak against Texas.

Mahle lasted five innings, allowing a season-high three runs and five hits.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 5, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier sprinted home from third on a wild pitch by Abner Uribe in the 10th inning to lift Pittsburgh past Milwaukee.

The Pirates tied it on an RBI single by Alexander Canario off Uribe (2-1) earlier in the inning. Canario had a chance to win it on a single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but was called out at the plate when home plate umpire Mark Wegner ruled Canario had slid outside the baseline to avoid catcher William Contreras’ tag.

Frazier scored three pitches later when Uribe’s 0-2 pitch to Joey Bart skipped past Contreras to the backstop.

Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes put together another excellent performance, allowing one run in six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He gave up an RBI single by Hoskins in the sixth but retired Sal Frelick on a grounder to end the inning. The 22-year-old received a standing ovation while making his way to the dugout with the Pirates up 2-1.

Oneil Cruz homered twice for the Pirates, including a solo shot off Uribe in the ninth to tie the game. Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh. Andrew McCutchen had two hits and Bryan Reynolds drove in two runs. Ryan Borucki (1-1) earned the victory despite giving up an RBI single by Isaac Collins in the top of the 10th.

TWINS 3, ROYALS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Minnesota beat Kansas City for their 15th win in 17 games.

With the score 1-1. Carlos Correa reached on an infield single off Lucas Erceg (1-1) and France hit a first-pitch slider feet into the bullpen in left-center for his fourth homer this season.

Correa, who passed concussion protocol and was activated from the 7-day injured list, hit a 429-foot homer in the second against Noah Cameron. Fans at the game received Carlos Correa Jedi bobbleheads.

Cole Sands (3-1) pitched a perfect ninth.

Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits for the Royals, while Cavan Biggio had a double and drove in a run.

Cameron, a 25-year-old left-hander making his third major league start, allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out eight and walking one. He has a 0.93 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.

Pablo López gave up one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Biggio’s first-inning double scored Jonathan India.

CARDINALS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a bases-loaded triple in St. Louis’ four-run sixth inning, Miles Mikolas pitched six strong innings and the Cardinals held on to beat Arizona.

Ryan Helsley gave up a leadoff single to Randal Grichuk and allowed a two-run homer to pinch-hitter Gabriel Moreno with two outs before getting Corbin Carroll to pop out to Arenado at third base to seal the win and his 10th save.

St. Louis has won 14 of its last 18 while outscoring opponents 88-45 in that stretch.

Mikolas (4-2) allowed one run and four hits, struck out four and walked one.

Ketel Marte led off the fourth with a home run to center field off Mikolas to give Arizona a 1-0 lead.

With the Cardinals trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Iván Herrera drew a bases-loaded walk from Zac Gallen (3-6) on a 3-2 knuckle curve with one out for the first run. Arenado hit a two-out triple that center fielder Alek Thomas dived to catch near the wall, but it struck his arm and rolled along the warning track. Arenado slid safely into third.

It was the first triple for Arenado since hitting one at home against Cincinnati on June 11, 2023.

Gallen allowed four run and just three hits, but walked four in 5 2/3 innings.

ROCKIES 3, YANKEES 2

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon lined a two-run double off the top of the centerfield wall, Tanner Gordon got his first major league win and scuffling Colorado stopped a five-game skid with a victory over AL East-leading New York.

In front of a sellout crowd at Coors Field, the Rockies improved to 9-42, the most losses through 51 games since 1901. Colorado, which has yet to win a series this season, is 2-9 since Wayne Schaeffer replaced Bud Black as manager.

Aaron Judge hit his 17th homer of the season, a solo shot in the fifth of his first regular season game at Coors Field. He finished 2 for 4 and raised his major league-leading average to .398.

Gordon (1-1), a 27-year-old right-hander who entered with a 5.68 ERA, allowed two runs and five hits in six innings before turning it over to the bullpen.

After Jake Bird threw a perfect seventh, Seth Halvorsen worked his way out of trouble in the eighth by getting Judge to hit into a double play and striking out Ben Rice. Zach Agnos pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his third save.

MARINERS 5, ASTROS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off the right field foul pole and Seattle beat Houston Astros.

Raleigh’s 17th homer followed Julio Rodríguez’s tying RBI double in the seventh inning. Leody Taveras homered among his three hits, and Miles Mastrobuoni also hit a solo home run.

Emerson Hancock (2-2) gave up three runs and nine hits in six innings, striking out three and walking none. Hancock won for the first time in six starts, and Andrés Muñoz got the last three outs for 17th save while maintaining his 0.00 ERA.

Isaac Paredes hit his 11th homer of the season and seventh in the past 10 games for Houston.

Jose Altuve had three hits after hitting two homers Thursday. The former second-baseman easily threw out Raleigh when the Mariners’ catcher tried to score from second on Taveras’ line-drive single to left in the sixth.

ANGELS 7, MARLINS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit his 15th home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat Miami for its eighth straight win.

Ward’s solo homer in the second inning gave him seven, including two grand slams, during the club’s 9-2 road trip. Jorge Soler also hit his seventh homer giving the Angels at least two homers in a club-record seven straight games. They have homered in 13 consecutive games, the longest active MLB streak.

Ward added a sacrifice fly and Logan O’Hoppe an RBI double for a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Catcher’s interference, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded made it 6-0 in the sixth.

Yusei Kikuchi (1-4) went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up seven hits and four walks while striking out five. He picked up his first win in 11 starts this season. Kenley Jansen walked two in the ninth but got his 11th save in 11 opportunities.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (2-7) went 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, with two walks and six strikeouts.

DODGERS 7, METS 5, 13 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Teoscar Hernández led off the 13th inning with an RBI double and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the New York Mets in a wild rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series on a rainy night at Citi Field.

As the clock approached midnight, New York tied it with three runs in the ninth off closer Tanner Scott — handed his fourth blown save in 14 chances this season.

Jeff McNeil laced a two-run triple with one out and Tyrone Taylor followed with an RBI single to make it 5-all, sending hardy fans left in a crowd of 40,449 into a frenzy after they waited out a 98-minute rain delay in the third.

But the Mets squandered chance after chance to win it over the final five innings — sometimes with their best hitters at the plate — and Los Angeles finally broke through in the 13th against Huascar Brazobán (3-1), the ninth New York pitcher.

PHILLIES 4, ATHLETICS 3

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trea Turner led off the game with a home run and had three hits, Zack Wheeler extended his scoreless innings streak and Philadelphia beat the Athletics for its eighth straight win.

Turner added an RBI single to cap a three-run ninth that gave the Phillies the cushion it needed when the Athletics’ Nick Kurtz hit a three-homer in bottom of the inning.

Wheeler (6-1) won his fourth straight start and has thrown 22 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up up three hits and struck out eight. He left with two outs in the seventh after giving up his only two walks. Orion Kerkering struck out Luis Urías to end the threat.

Jordan Romano gave up Kurtz’s homer before Tanner Banks came in and struck out Lawrence Butler for his first save this season.

The Athletics lost their 10th straight. They last lost 11 in a row in 2023.

Jacob Lopez (0-2), called up with four other players on Friday in a roster shakeup, pitched seven innings, giving up three hits, one run and a walk while striking out eight.

