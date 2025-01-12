Machado’s late header gives Lens 2-1 win at Le Havre as French league leader PSG faces Saint-Etienne

PARIS (AP) — Deiver Machado scores late as seventh-place Lens wins 2-1 at struggling Le Havre in the French league to move one point behind Lyon in sixth. The Colombia defender headed powerfully home from Poland winger Przemyslaw Frankowski’s cross in the 77th minute. Central defender Abdukodir Khusanov was left out of the Lens squad amid reports of an imminent big-money transfer to Manchester City reportedly worth 50 million euros ($51 million). Andre Ayew put Le Havre ahead in the eighth minute and Goduine Koyalipou equalized in the 28th on his debut. In a later game unbeaten leader Paris Saint-Germain hosted Saint-Etienne.

