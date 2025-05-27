Machado hits tying homer in 8th inning and Padres come back to beat Marlins 4-3 in 11

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and Tyler Wade scored the winning run on Cade Gibson’s wild pitch in the 11th as the San Diego Padres rallied past the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Monday night.

Jose Iglesias had a two-run double in the fourth to begin San Diego’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Machado tied it with his sixth homer, a leadoff shot to left-center off reliever Calvin Faucher.

Adrian Morejon (2-2) stranded a Marlins runner at third in the 11th for the win.

Wade, who replaced Machado as the automatic runner at second base, moved to third on a groundout before Gibson (0-2) intentionally walked Xander Bogaerts. The Marlins used an outfielder as a fifth infielder, but Gibson threw a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 pitch to Jake Cronenworth.

Miami grabbed the lead two batters into the game against starter Randy Vásquez. Jesús Sánchez singled and scored on a double by Agustín Ramírez. Otto Lopez made it 2-0 with a two-out single.

Sánchez hit Vásquez’s pitch 417 feet out to center at 111 mph for his third home run and a 3-0 lead in the second. Vásquez gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Bogaerts singled with two outs in the fourth and stole his 10th base before Cronenworth reached on a throwing error by third baseman Connor Norby. Luis Campusano walked to load the bases and Iglesias doubled to make it 3-2.

Miami starter Ryan Weathers allowed two unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

David Morgan retired the only two batters he faced in his big league debut for San Diego.

Miami’s Victor Mesa Jr. struck out in his first career at-bat after coming in to play center in the seventh.

San Diego (30-22) was coming off a 2-7 road trip.

Machado has homered in back-to-back games and three of his last four.

Miami pitchers have a 5.31 ERA, better than only Colorado (5.67) in the NL. San Diego’s 3.52 mark is third-best in the league.

RHP Max Meyer (3-4, 4.15 ERA) starts Tuesday for Miami against San Diego RHP Stephen Kolek (2-1, 2.84).

