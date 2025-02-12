Mac McClung back in the dunk contest, looking for record 3rd straight title

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About a year ago at this time, Mac McClung thought his dunk-contest days were done. He’d been in the contest at the NBA’s All-Star weekend twice, won it both times with plenty of flair and figured there was nothing else to prove. Then a week later, he found himself practicing new dunks. And that’s when he quickly realized that he has one dunk contest left in him. The 6-foot-2 McClung is headed back to All-Star weekend, looking to become the first person to win the league’s dunk title in three consecutive years.

