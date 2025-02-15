Mac McClung and Damian Lillard aim for three-peats in dunk and 3-point contests

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Orlando two-way player Mac McClung will try to become the first person to win three consecutive dunk contests at the NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities. McClung defended his title last year when he went airborne over Shaquille O’Neal and now goes for three in a row with San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle, Chicago rookie Matas Buzelis and Milwaukee second-year wing Andre Jackson Jr. providing the competition. Damian Lillard will also try for a three-peat Saturday night in the 3-point contest when he tries to match the feat previoiusly done by Larry Bird in 1985-87 and Craig Hodges from 1990-92.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.