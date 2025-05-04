Lyon’s Champions League hopes take a blow after 2-1 loss against Lens in French league

PARIS (AP) — Lyon’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow as the seven-time French champions lost 2-1 against Lens on Sunday.

Anass Zaroury scored the winner with a superb 30-meter strike into the top corner five minutes from time, soon after Georges Mikautadze leveled for the hosts with a header.

The result left Lyon outside of the European places, six points above eighth-placed Lens.

Lyon enjoyed much of the possession but lacked a cutting edge and went behind when Goduine Koyalipou scored following a corner in the 21st minute.

PSG secured the French league title last month with six matches to spare but the fight for the Champions League places has not been lacking suspense. Just four points separate second-placed Monaco from Lyon.

Allevinah’s first goal

Substitute Jim Allevinah scored his first goal for Angers in the French league as his club won 1-0 at Nantes to leapfrog its rival and take a big step towards survival in the top division.

In a match of few chances for both squads, Allevinah scored with a low strike in the 52nd minute. It was the first shot on target in the match.

Allevinah, a Gabon international, came on after 20 minutes as a replacement for the injured Zinedine Ferhat.

With two matches left to play this season, Angers moved to 14th place in the standings, one point above Nantes and two points above Le Havre, currently in the relegation playoff spot. Le Havre won 2-1 at Auxerre to move four points above the drop zone.

Marseille later traveled to Lille looking for a win that would see it return to second place in the standings. Both teams are chasing a place in the Champions League next season.

PSG suffered consecutive Ligue 1 losses for the first time in more than two years when it lost 2-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday.

With the match coming between the two legs of the Champions League semifinal against Arsenal, PSG coach Luis Enrique rotated his team, making 10 changes to his staring lineup. PSG will defend a 1-0 lead from the first leg on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes against the Gunners.

Also, Brest beat last-placed Montpellier 1-0.

