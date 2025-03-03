Lyon to sanction coach Fonseca after heated clash with referee

LYON, France (AP) — French club Lyon will sanctions coach Paulo Fonseca after he lost his temper during a league match over the weekend and confronted a referee. Fonseca was sent off deep in stoppage time during a 2-1 win against Brest for angrily reacting to a potential Brest penalty. After being red-carded, an irate Fonseca confronted referee Benoît Millot and leaned in very close to his face before being pushed away by Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso. Fonseca has been summoned by the French league discipline committee and is facing a suspension of up to seven months. Lyon general director Laurent Prud’homme says on Monday that Fonseca will be sanctioned by the club without elaborating.

