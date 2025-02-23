Lyon owner John Textor dons a cowboy hat ahead of PSG match after rival’s insult

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon owner John Textor donned a cowboy hat ahead of his team’s French league home match against rival Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night in a mocking gesture seemingly aimed at PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Textor, an American businessman, waved his hat and applauded the crowd before kickoff, just days after leaked footage from a meeting of Ligue 1 club owners revealed how sour the relationship between Textor and his PSG rival has become. During that July meeting, Al-Khelaifi called Textor a cowboy and Textor called Al-Khelaifi a bully. The handling of the league’s TV rights was at the heart of the dispute.

