Lyon needs Renard and Hegerberg to shine against Arsenal in women’s CL semis, Barca faces Chelsea

PARIS (AP) — When Wendie Renard scored in front of 14,000 fans in the women’s Champions League final 14 years ago, she helped Lyon win the trophy for the first time.

Seven more titles and much bigger crowds have followed since for Renard and Lyon, along with a truck-load of domestic trophies.

The 34-year-old Frenchwoman has scored more than 150 goals for the club in almost 500 appearances, a remarkable ratio for a central defender.

Lyon teammate Ada Hegerberg — the first Ballon d’Or winner — is in her 11th season at the club and has won the competition six times. She scored a hat trick in the 4-1 rout of Barcelona in the 2019 final.

They are among the most iconic names in women’s soccer and Lyon might need big performances from both to win a record-extending ninth European crown.

Lyon’s last victory came three years ago and since then Barcelona has taken over as the leading team in the sport. The Catalan giant is going for a third straight title and fourth overall.

Barcelona is led by the flair and drive of two-time Ballon d’Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí. They have shared the last four awards, making it four straight for the club, and both scored in last year’s final against Lyon in front of a record crowd of 51,000.

Lyon and Barcelona have met in the final in three of the past six seasons and could clash again — provided they get past Arsenal and Chelsea in the semifinals.

Lyon travels to Arsenal for a lunchtime first leg on Saturday and Barcelona hosts Chelsea on Sunday evening.

When Lyon won the Champions League for the first time, it beat Arsenal in the semifinals.

The second legs are held the following Sunday, with the final taking place on May 24 at Lisbon’s 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade.

London calling?

North Londoner Arsenal won the tournament in 2007 when it was called the Super Cup, and is the only English team to do so. West Londoner Chelsea has reached the final once, in 2021, but was routed 4-0 as Barca won its first title.

The contest was so one-sided that Barcelona scored after 32 seconds and was 4-0 up at the break.

If Arsenal and Chelsea get through it would be only the third same-nation final in the competition.

Road to the semis

Chelsea overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to knock out Manchester City 3-2 on aggregate, thanks to goals from Frenchwoman Sandy Baltimore, Swede Nathalie Björn and Colombian Mayra Ramírez.

In the first leg, City had ended Chelsea’s long unbeaten run under coach Sonia Bompastor.

The 44-year-old Frenchwoman won the competition twice as a player with Lyon and once as a coach — when Lyon beat Barcelona 3-1 in 2022 in front of 32,000 fans.

It was business as usual for Barcelona, which routed 2023 runner-up Wolfsburg 6-1 in the second leg for a 10-2 aggregate victory.

Winger Salma Paralluelo and forward Clàudia Pina each scored twice as Barcelona took its goal tally to 36 in eight games, while María León and Putellas showed their passing skills.

Lyon outclassed Bayern Munich 6-1 on aggregate with Hegerberg among the scorers. In-form England striker Alessia Russo netted twice as Arsenal advanced with a 3-0 win over Real Madrid after losing 2-0 in Spain.

