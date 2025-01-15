Lyon loses penalty shootout to amateur team in French Cup, PSG avoids upset

PARIS (AP) — Amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu upset five-time winner Lyon in a penalty shootout to reach the French Cup round of 16. Facing another amateur side, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was made to work hard and waited until the 88th to see Bradley Barcola put it back in the lead. Gonçalo Ramos then scored in added time to seal a 4-2 win. PSG is bidding to win the cup for a record-extending 16th time. Against Bourgoin-Jallieu, Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso had their efforts denied after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.