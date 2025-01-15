Lyon loses penalty shootout to amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Amateur team Bourgoin-Jallieu upset five-time winner Lyon in a penalty shootout to reach the French Cup round of 16. Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso had their efforts denied after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Less than 50 kilometers separate the two cities, but the clubs have nothing in common. Lyon is one of the most storied clubs in French soccer, having won the league title seven times in addition to its five Cup titles, while Bourgoin-Jallieu plays in the fifth division.

