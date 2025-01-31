Lyon confirms Paulo Fonseca as its new coach

Lyon has confirmed the hiring of Paulo Fonseca as its new coach. Fonseca is replacing Pierre Sage, who was fired despite leading the French league club out of a crisis last season and having the team within reach of a Champions League place in this campaign. Sage’s dismissal on Tuesday followed a 1-1 draw with Nantes in Ligue 1 last weekend and left many observers perplexed. Sage had rapidly become a fans’ favorite. Fonseca’s first match in charge will be against Marseille in the French league on Sunday, Lyon said.

