Lyon coach Pierre Sage has been fired despite putting the French league club back on track

Lyon coach Pierre Sage has been fired by the French league club. His dismissal followed a 1-1 draw with Nantes over the weekend and left some observers baffled. Sage had rapidly become a fans’ favorite after guiding Lyon from the bottom of the standings to a sixth-place finish. And after 19 matches this season, Lyon is sixth in the league, just four points off a Champions League spot. Lyon, however, said the decision to part ways with Sage was a “sporting choice.”

