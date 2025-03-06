Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca banned 9 months from French games for confronting referee

PARIS (AP) — Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca has been banned from the touchline at games for nine months for aggressively confronting the referee at a French league game. The French league disciplinary ruling also bans Fonseca from the locker room and access to players at games until Sept. 15. The ban applies just to domestic games. Fonseca can work on Thursday in the UEFA-organized Europa League. Lyon plays a first-leg game of the round of 16 in Romania against FCSB. Fonseca angrily confronted referee Benoît Millot on Sunday about a potential penalty for Brest deep in stoppage time as Lyon led 2-1.

