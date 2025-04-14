Lynx acquire veteran forward Karlie Samuelson in trade with Mystics for 2026 1st-round draft pick

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx acquired forward Karlie Samuelson in a trade with the Washington Mystics on Monday for their 2026 first-round draft pick.

The 6-foot Samuelson has career averages of 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over six WNBA seasons. She scored a career-best 8.4 points per game last year, her first with the Mystics, while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range to rank 13th in the league. Samuelson was originally signed by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2018.

The Lynx acquired a different 2026 first-round pick in a separate trade with the Chicago Sky on Sunday in exchange for their first-rounder — 11th overall — this year. The draft was being held Monday.

