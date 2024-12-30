Lydia Ko becomes a Dame in New Year’s honors in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hall of Famer Lydia Ko has been made a Dame in the New Year’s honors list in New Zealand for her services to golf. A damehood is the female equivalent of a knighthood and she’s become Dame Lydia Ko after receiving one of New Zealand’s highest civil honors on Tuesday. Ko is the youngest New Zealander at age 27 to receive the honor. The Korean-born Ko won the women’s tournament at this year’s Paris Olympics and also in 2024 became the 35th and youngest inductee to the LPGA Hall of Fame.

