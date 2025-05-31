Luschar draws bases-loaded walk in 10th inning to give Oregon a 6-5 win over Ole Miss in Women’s CWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kedre Luschar walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to send Presley Lawton home and give Oregon a 6-5 win over Mississippi in a Women’s College World Series elimination game on Friday night.

Oregon (54-9) scored three times in the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead, but Ole Miss responded with three runs in the seventh to tie the score against starter Lyndsey Grein.

Pinch hitter Jamie Mackay knocked in two runs with a double to make it 5-5.

Oregon (54-9) advances to play on Sunday against the loser of Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Texas.

Kedre Luschar and her sister Kai combined for five hits and three runs for the Ducks. Aliyah Binford took the loss in relief for the Rebels.

Persy Llamas had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for Ole Miss (42-21), making its first World Series appearance. Her RBI single in the in the fifth inning tied the game 2-2.

But Oregon answered with three runs to take control against Rebels’ starter Brianna Lopez.

Ole Miss scored the game’s first run on a first-inning RBI single by Llamas. Oregon answered with two runs in the first to take a 2-1 lead.

Grein got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning, but was pulled in the fifth after Jaden Pone reached third with two outs. Llamas singled sharply to right off reliever Staci Chambers to tie the score.

