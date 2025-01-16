Lukosius’ late 3s help Cincinnati seal Colorado’s fate with 68-62 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Simas Lukosius scored 16 points and Cincinnati escaped the Big 12 cellar, beating Colorado 68-62. Bangot Dak scored a career-high 19 points, had a career-high eight blocks, and grabbed eight rebounds for Colorado. The Buffaloes outscored Cincinnati 21-10 in a 14-minute span of the second half and grabbed its first and lone lead of the game at 51-50 on Trevor Baskin’s layup with 4:20 left. The Buffs’ lead lasted for just 19 seconds when Day Day Thomas drove right and laid it in to put the Bearcats back up 52-51 and they led the rest of the way.

