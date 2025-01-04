Luke Littler sets sights on beating Phil Taylor’s record haul of 16 world darts titles

LONDON (AP) — Luke Littler has set his sights on becoming the most successful darts player ever after becoming the sport’s youngest world champion at age 17. Littler beat three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the world championship final on Friday and says he is targeting darts great Phil Taylor’s record haul of 16 world titles. Taylor is the only player to have won the world championship more than five times, yet Littler believes he could set a new record. Asked what he could achieve, Littler said: “Add on to it. Get maybe a few more. If I want the 16, then I am sure I could possibly achieve it.

