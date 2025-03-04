Luke Clanton earns a PGA Tour card and Jackson Koivun is close. Both took different paths

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida State junior Luke Clanton already has a PGA Tour card and Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun could be next. He’s playing at Bay Hill this week. They’ve been accumulating points in rapid fashion through the PGA Tour University accelerated program for underclassmen. Clanton did most of heavy lifting at PGA Tour events. He made nine of 12 cuts and twice was runner-up. Koivun is two points away from his card mainly because of his freshman season. He swept three awards for player of the year and was given points for each of those awards, even though they’re effectively the same.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.