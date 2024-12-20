Luka Doncic starting foundation, already studying how if children are taught basketball properly

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is starting his own foundation, saying his primary goal is to ensure that children learning how to play basketball are doing so the right way and within a positive environment. The Luka Doncic Foundation will be formally launched Saturday — World Basketball Day. Doncic plans on bringing 750 children from the Dallas area to a Mavericks game that night against the Los Angeles Clippers as his guests.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.