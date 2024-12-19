Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving ruled out of Mavericks game against Clippers

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks will be without top scorers Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after they were ruled out against the Los Angeles Clippers because of injuries. Doncic suffered a heel contusion in Dallas’ 143-133 win at Golden State on Sunday night when he had his 80th career triple-double (45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds), which is seventh all-time and fourth among active players. Irving, averaging 23.9 points per game, is out with right shoulder soreness. The Mavericks are 5-1 this season without Doncic and 1-1 without Irving. Thursday night will be the first time Dallas won’t have either of them.

