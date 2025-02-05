Luka Doncic could make his Lakers debut as early as Saturday, coach JJ Redick says

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Coach JJ Redick says Luka Doncic could make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers this weekend. Doncic participated in his first practice with the Lakers on Wednesday since joining the team in a stunning trade with Dallas last weekend. The Slovenian superstar hadn’t played for the Mavericks since he strained his left calf on Christmas Day. Doncic won’t play when the Lakers open a three-game homestand against Golden State on Thursday night, but last season’s NBA scoring champion has a good chance to return when the Lakers host Indiana on Saturday or the Jazz on Monday night.

