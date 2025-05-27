Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi team up to launch a soccer club in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been partners on the pitch for several years. Now they’re teaming up off it as businessmen.

Suarez announced on Tuesday he has founded a professional soccer team in his native Uruguay, and he is bringing his Inter Miami teammate along on the project.

Suarez, the all-time scoring leader of Uruguay’s national team, explained in a video posted on his social media accounts that the team formerly known as Deportivo LS will now be called LSM and will start playing professional soccer in the Uruguay’s fourth division.

“Deportivo LS is a family dream that began in 2018. We have grown a lot with more than 3,000 members,” Suarez said. “I want to offer Uruguayan soccer, the place I love and where I grew up as a child, opportunities and tools for teenagers and children to grow.”

The 38-year-old Suarez retired from international soccer last September, played with Messi at Barcelona for six seasons, and they’ve been teammates the past two years with Inter Miami.

“I’m proud and happy that you chose me, so I hope to contribute everything I can to continue growing and, above all, to be by your side in this,” said Messi, who was sitting alongside Suarez in the video.

It’s still unclear what Messi’s role will be in the project, although local media reported that he will be a partner. It was also reported that Álvaro Recoba, a former player for the Uruguay national team and Inter Milan, will be the team’s coach.

The announcement also launched the club’s Instagram account, which had over 40,000 followers two hours after its creation.

Suárez and his family opened an 20-acre sports complex in 2018 in Ciudad de la Costa on the outskirts of Montevideo. It has numerous activities for more than 3,000 members.

The club has a synthetic turf stadium with a capacity for 1,400 spectators, among other fields.

