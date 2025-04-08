Lucknow wins a run-fest against Kolkata by 4 runs in IPL

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thrilling run-fest against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (81), who notched his fourth half-century in five games, decimated the Kolkata pacers to put up 238-3, Lucknow’s second-highest IPL total.

Kolkata was on the verge of overhauling the tall target on the back of captain Ajinkya Rahane’s blazing 61 off 35 balls but four wickets in 14 deliveries undermined the chase and they fell short at 234-7.

With 24 required off the final over bowled by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, left-hander Rinku Singh clubbed three boundaries and a six and was one big hit short.

Kolkata fight back

Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bikas Das

Kolkata was ahead of the run rate required for so long thanks to a whirlwind start from Rahane and Sunil Narine, who made 30 off 13 balls. They raced to 90-1 in the batting power play against wayward Lucknow pace bowling.

Rahane featured in another fruitful 71-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer until Lucknow dented the chase with four quick wickets.

Shardul Thakur bowled five consecutive wide balls at the start of over No. 13, but he started the slide when yet another full toss was mis-timed by Rahane, who was caught in the covers.

When fast bowler Akash Deep got Iyer on 45 in the 16th over three wickets had fallen in nine balls. Then Thakur followed by taking out Andre Russell in his last over through another full toss and the odds were back in Lucknow’s favor.

With Kolkata seven down, all the pressure fell on Rinku Singh but his unbeaten 38 off 15 wasn’t quite enough.

Marsh and Pooran go berserk

Aiden Markram and Marsh flattened Kolkata with their opening stand of 99 runs off 62 balls, followed by Pooran’s blitz.

Markram was undone by Harshit Rana’s full delivery that nipped back into the South African’s stumps.

Marsh, who hit six fours and five sixes, and Pooran then smashed 71 off 30 balls until Marsh holed out to deep point.

Pooran continued the punishment, raising his fifty off just 21 balls. He hit eight fours and seven boundaries in his unbeaten knock and leads the IPL batting charts.

Lucknow’s third win was Kolkata’s third defeat.

The game was rescheduled from Sunday at the request of Kolkata police due to religious festivities in the city.

Later Tuesday, Punjab Kings were hosting Chennai Super Kings.

