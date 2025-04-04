Lucknow hands Mumbai third defeat in Indian Premier League

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Lucknow Super Giants notched their first home win after beating the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Fast bowlers Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan kept their nerves in the last two overs against Hardik Pandya to restrict Mumbai to 191-5 in reply to Lucknow’s 203-8.

Thakur gave away only seven runs in the penultimate over and Khan conceded just nine runs in the final over despite Pandya smashing a first-ball six over extra cover.

Mumbai seemed to be in control of the chase as Suryakumar Yadav made 67 off 43 balls in his 100th IPL game for the Indians. But Khan dismissed Yadav off a mistimed ramp shot in the 17th over that brought Lucknow back into the game.

“Mentally tough game,” Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant said. “They did not lose a lot of wickets and kept on going but we kept our calm and finished the game.”

Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, fist bumps his batting partner Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/STR

Lucknow has two wins and two losses. Five-time champion Mumbai has lost three of its four games.

Lucky Marsh and Markram anchor Lucknow

Mumbai suffered a setback when Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game after injuring his knee in practice. Marsh capitalized on an early dropped chance and dominated a 69-run power play with Markram taking a back seat in the absence of Sharma.

Marsh made 60 off 31 in a 76-run partnership with Markram.

Marsh was dismissed by left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur, who took a smart diving return catch off a leading edge from the Australian, who hit his third half-century in four games.

Pandya then dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Pant cheaply with two slower short balls. Pant, who was bought for an IPL-record $3.2 million by Lucknow, is going through a lean patch after his third single-digit score in four games.

Markram briefly took on the attack but then played second fiddle to Ayub Badoni, who made a brisk 30 off 19 balls. However, Badoni departed before the death overs when he scooped a simple catch to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton of Ashwani Kumar’s off-cutter.

Markram completed his half-century off 34 balls but fell for 53 off 38 to Pandya, who bowled two overs late in the innings and chipped in with three wickets to complete a five-wicket haul.

Miller’s two boundaries in the final over got Lucknow past 200, which proved just enough for the home team in the end.

“When you get a good start, you are always ahead of the game,” Pant said. “The idea is to play according to the situation. The start Marsh gave helped the lower middle capitalize on that.”

Mumbai lose way after losing Yadav

Yadav and Naman Dhir scored well over 10 per over after openers Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton were out inside the first three overs of their run chase.

Dhir hit three sixes and four boundaries in his 46 off 24 balls before he was clean-bowled by Digvesh Rathi’s quick leg-break in the ninth over.

Yadav and impact player Tilak Varma added 66 runs, but Lucknow came back when Yadav tried his favorite ramp shot behind the wicket but didn’t time it well enough.

Varma struggled to keep up the momentum and at 25 off 23 he was retired out with Mumbai still needing 24 off the final seven balls.

“Disappointing when you lose,” Pandya said. “It is a long tournament. (If) you get a couple of wins you get into the rhythm.”

